Natural Gas Prices Forecast: Rally Fueled by Weather-Driven Demand Surge

Highlights

Natural Gas Hits Highest Level Since Early December

Increased Demand, Exports Fueling Natural Gas Rally

Bullish Tone Despite High Storage, Mild Weather

Natural Gas Surges Amid High Demand and LNG Exports

The natural gas market is riding a bullish wave, hitting its highest point since December 8, thanks to a four-day rally. This upward movement echoes a bullish reversal pattern that emerged on December 13, hinting at more gains ahead, potentially reaching around $2.796 in the near term.

Demand and LNG Exports Fuel Rally

February natural gas is trading at $2.490, showing a substantial gain of $0.065 or 2.68%. Traders are buoyed by projections of increased demand next week and record-high gas flows to LNG export plants. This rise is noteworthy, even against a backdrop of record gas production and forecasts of mild weather, which usually reduce heating demand.

Storage Levels and Market Outlook

Despite robust storage levels, 8.7% above typical figures for this season, the market is leaning towards a positive weekly close after a six-week downturn. This rebound aligns with growing investor interest, as reflected in surging NYMEX futures and record holdings in the U.S. Natural Gas Fund (UNG).

Supply Trends and Output Predictions

Gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states has marginally increased, as per LSEG data. Although meteorologists anticipate warmer weather until late December, LSEG forecasts a rise in U.S. gas demand, including exports, before a seasonal dip in the final week of the year.

Rig Counts and Future Production

A recent decrease in operating oil and gas rigs, as reported by Baker Hughes and Enverus, points to a potential future decline in output. This decrease in rigs, an early indicator of production, is the first in five weeks, suggesting a cautious approach by energy firms.

In summary, the current bullish trend in natural gas prices, driven by strong demand and LNG export flows, looks set to continue in the short term, despite factors like high storage levels and mild weather conditions.

Technical Analysis

Daily Natural Gas

In the Natural Gas market, a counter-trend rally is unfolding, with the current price at 2.571. Although this price is below both the 200-day and 50-day moving averages, indicating a longer-term bearish trend, the market’s recent movement suggests a shift in momentum.

The key focus now is on the minor resistance level at 2.590. Today’s market direction hinges on trader reaction to this level. A sustained move above 2.590 could signal an extension of the counter-trend rally, potentially challenging the next resistance at 2.690. However, failure to breach this resistance could reinforce the prevailing bearish sentiment.

The current price remains above the minor support level at 2.235, providing a cushion for the market. Yet, the broader bearish outlook, underscored by its position below the crucial moving averages, still dominates the market’s perspective.

Overall, while the Natural Gas market is exhibiting signs of a short-term bullish counter-trend rally, the underlying bearish trend, as indicated by the moving averages, remains a significant factor. Trader response to the 2.590 resistance level will be critical in determining the market’s direction in the near term.

