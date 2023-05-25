Natural Gas Price Forecast – Nat Gas Looks Sleepy

Natural Gas Price Forecast Video for 26.05.23

Natural Gas Technical Analysis

The natural gas market is currently in a state of uncertainty as it hovers around the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average. The market appears stagnant and indecisive, confined within a significant consolidation range. Key levels to watch are $2.00 as support and $3.00 as resistance. Traders are faced with a situation where a decision will eventually need to be made. However, during the summer season, natural gas demand tends to be lackluster, resulting in back-and-forth grinding movements. This market primarily revolves around short-term trading rather than long-term investments.

Typically, natural gas experiences limited upward momentum unless there is a heat wave or colder temperatures. Currently, we are far from such weather conditions. However, as we approach the end of summer, attention will shift to concerns about natural gas supplies for the upcoming winter in Europe. The European Union has faced challenges with natural gas supplies over the past year due to Russia’s halt of gas exports to the region. In this scenario, the United States is likely to increase liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports, directly impacting the market through the Henry Hub distribution center.

Considering the current state of the market, with natural gas confined within a consolidation range, significant price movements are unlikely. A breakout from the $1.00 range would be needed to trigger a more substantial move. However, traders should anticipate frequent back-and-forth movements, which may present potential opportunities for range-bound trading strategies in the coming months. Nevertheless, as summer nears its end, the natural gas market is expected to enter a bullish phase. It is crucial to maintain reasonable position sizes and closely monitor the $2.00 level as support and the $3.00 level as resistance.

The natural gas market is currently trapped within a consolidation area, lacking clear direction. With notable support at $2.00 and resistance at $3.00, the market is likely to continue oscillating back and forth during the summer months, characterized by subdued demand. Natural gas typically requires catalysts such as heat waves or colder temperatures to experience significant upward momentum. As we approach the end of summer, attention will shift to European natural gas supplies for the winter, which may lead to increased LNG exports from the United States. Traders should be prepared for range-bound movements in the short term while keeping a close eye on key support and resistance levels for potential breakout opportunities.

