Natural Gas ETF (UNG) Hits a 52-Week High

The United States Natural Gas ETF UNG is probably a suitable pick for investors looking for momentum. UNG has hit a 52-week high and is up 184.9% from its 52-week low price of $11.69/share.

Let’s take a look at UNG and its near-term outlook to gauge where it might be headed.

UNG in Focus

The Natural Gas Price Index is the futures contract on natural gas as traded on the NYMEX. It charges an expense ratio of 1.11%.

Why the Move?

European natural gas prices continue to increase and are now 10 times the usual amount for this time of year, Bloomberg data shows, as quoted on businessinsider.in. A severe heat wave in Europe has been pushing up demand for electricity recently, thereby raising gas prices.

More Gains Ahead?

It seems like UNG will remain strong, with a positive weighted alpha of 149.44, which gives cues of a further rally.



Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.Get it free >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG): ETF Research Reports



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.