Nationwide Building Society’s Record Member Value

Nationwide Building Society reports a robust financial year, delivering its highest ever member value of £2,194m alongside a statutory profit of £1,776m. The company’s strategic acquisition of Virgin Money aims to expand mutual ownership benefits and enhance product offerings for its customers. Nationwide continues to support their members with competitive savings and mortgage products, reflected in significant growth in deposit and mortgage balances.

