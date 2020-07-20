National Vision Extends Long-Standing Partnership With Walmart By Three Years - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Optical retail company National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) announced Monday that it has entered into an amendment to its existing Management & Services Agreement (MSA) with Walmart Inc. (WMT), effective July 17th, 2020, to extend the current term and economics of the MSA by three years to February 23, 2024.

As part of this amendment, the MSA will automatically renew for an additional three-year term unless either party provides notice within seven months of the end of the initial term. National Vision currently operates 231 Vision Centers inside select Walmart locations.

National Vision said the contract extension is just another great part of this year's celebration of its 30 years of optical partnership with Walmart.

Additionally, the Company has successfully completed the transition to its management of the five additional Vision Centers granted in January 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.