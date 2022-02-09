National Retail Properties Boosts FY22 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, real estate investment trust National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) raised its Core FFO, AFFO and net earnings guidance for the full-year 2022.

For fiscal 2022, the company now projects core FFO in a range of $2.93 to $3.00 per share, AFFO in a range of $3.01 to $3.07 per share and net earnings in a range of $1.76 to $1.82 per share, plus $1.18 per share of expected real estate depreciation and amortization.

Previously, the company expected core FFO in the range of $2.90 to $2.97 per share, AFFO in the range of $2.99 to $3.06 per share and net earnings in the range of $1.73 to $1.80 per share, plus $1.17 per share of expected real estate depreciation and amortization and excludes any gains from the sale of real estate, and any charges for impairments.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.76 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

