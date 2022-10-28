National Instruments Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for NATI

In trading on Friday, shares of National Instruments Corp. (Symbol: NATI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $37.85, changing hands as low as $34.97 per share. National Instruments Corp. shares are currently trading off about 5.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NATI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NATI's low point in its 52 week range is $29.81 per share, with $45.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.94.

