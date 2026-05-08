National HealthCare Corp. Q1 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - National HealthCare Corp. (NHC) released earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $35.86 million, or $2.27 per share. This compares with $32.21 million, or $2.07 per share, last year.

Excluding items, National HealthCare Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $30.09 million or $1.91 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.2% to $381.82 million from $373.70 million last year.

National HealthCare Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $35.86 Mln. vs. $32.21 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.27 vs. $2.07 last year. -Revenue: $381.82 Mln vs. $373.70 Mln last year.

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