National Grid Releases Latest Financial Reports

May 23, 2024 — 10:57 am EDT

National Grid Transco (NGG) has released an update.

National Grid plc has announced the publication of its Annual Report and Accounts for 2023/24, alongside its Annual Report on Form 20-F. Both documents are now accessible on the company’s website and have been filed with regulatory authorities including the Financial Conduct Authority and the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The release complies with disclosure requirements and aims to keep investors informed about the company’s financial performance.

