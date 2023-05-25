National Grid Plc - ADR (NGG) Declares $2.35 Dividend

National Grid Plc - ADR said on May 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $2.35 per share ($4.69 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.00 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 1, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 2, 2023 will receive the payment on August 9, 2023.

At the current share price of $67.63 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.94%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 445 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Grid Plc - ADR. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 4.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NGG is 0.14%, an increase of 38.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.12% to 32,582K shares. The put/call ratio of NGG is 1.66, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.73% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for National Grid Plc - ADR is 73.53. The forecasts range from a low of 58.27 to a high of $84.54. The average price target represents an increase of 8.73% from its latest reported closing price of 67.63.

The projected annual revenue for National Grid Plc - ADR is 20,168MM, a decrease of 6.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.75.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,752K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,839K shares, representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGG by 6.86% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 3,186K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,100K shares, representing an increase of 2.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGG by 73.36% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 2,577K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 866K shares, representing an increase of 66.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGG by 67.69% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 2,381K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 777K shares, representing an increase of 67.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGG by 10.45% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,692K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,491K shares, representing an increase of 11.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGG by 64.58% over the last quarter.

National Grid Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

National Grid plc is a British multinational electricity and gas utility company headquartered in London, England. Its principal activities are in the United Kingdom, where it owns and operates electricity and natural gas transmission networks, and in the Northeastern United States, where as well as operating transmission networks, the company produces and supplies electricity and gas, providing both to customers in New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.

