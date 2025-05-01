Markets

National Grid Appoints Zoë Yujnovich As CEO

May 01, 2025 — 03:11 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - National Grid plc (NGG), an energy company, said Thursday that it has appointed Zoë Yujnovich as Chief Executive, after John Pettigrew decided to retire from the role on November 16, 2025. John Pettigrew had joined the company in 1991.

Zoë, who had previously worked at Shell plc, will join National Grid board on September 1. The transition is expected to take place on November 17.

Wednesday, National Grid stock had closed at $73, 0.05% lesser on the New York Stock Exchange. In the after market hours, the stock traded 1.37% lesser before ending the trade at $72.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NGG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.