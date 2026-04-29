National Fuel Gas Co. Reports Rise In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $247.66 million, or $2.59 per share. This compares with $216.35 million, or $2.37 per share, last year.

Excluding items, National Fuel Gas Co. reported adjusted earnings of $247.23 million or $2.71 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.6% to $858.37 million from $729.95 million last year.

National Fuel Gas Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $247.66 Mln. vs. $216.35 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.59 vs. $2.37 last year. -Revenue: $858.37 Mln vs. $729.95 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 7.45 To $ 7.75

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