National Beverage Corp. Q4 Income Increases In Line With Estimates

(RTTNews) - National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $44.76 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $43.72 million, or $0.47 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.5% to $313.63 million from $297.32 million last year.

National Beverage Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

