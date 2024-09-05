National Beverage Corp. Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $56.8 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $49.6 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.6% to $329.473 million from $324.240 million last year.

National Beverage Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $56.8 Mln. vs. $49.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.61 vs. $0.53 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $329.473 Mln vs. $324.240 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.