National Bank Of Canada Reveals Advance In Q1 Income

February 25, 2026 — 06:35 am EST

(RTTNews) - National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$1.254 billion, or C$3.08 per share. This compares with C$997 million, or C$2.78 per share, last year.

Excluding items, National Bank of Canada reported adjusted earnings of C$1.320 billion or C$3.25 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 22.3% to C$3.893 billion from C$3.183 billion last year.

National Bank of Canada earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$1.254 Bln. vs. C$997 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$3.08 vs. C$2.78 last year. -Revenue: C$3.893 Bln vs. C$3.183 Bln last year.

