National Bank Of Canada Q4 Sales Increase

December 03, 2025 — 07:01 am EST

(RTTNews) - National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) revealed a profit for fourth quarter of C$1.059 billion

The company's earnings came in at C$1.059 billion, or C$2.57 per share. This compares with C$955 million, or C$2.66 per share, last year.

Excluding items, National Bank of Canada reported adjusted earnings of C$1.159 billion or C$2.82 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 25.6% to C$3.698 billion from C$2.944 billion last year.

National Bank of Canada earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$1.059 Bln. vs. C$955 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$2.57 vs. C$2.66 last year. -Revenue: C$3.698 Bln vs. C$2.944 Bln last year.

