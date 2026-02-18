Markets

National Australia Bank Q1 Profit Rises

February 18, 2026 — 12:53 am EST

(RTTNews) - National Australia Bank Limited (NAB.AX) reported that its first quarter statutory net profit was A$2.2 billion, an increase of 30% from a year ago. Underlying profit was A$3.1 billion, up 11%.

First quarter net interest income was A$4.6 billion, an increase of 10%. Net operating income was A$5.6 billion, up 8% from last year. Group CET1 ratio on a Level 2 basis was 11.48% at December 2025.

National Australia Bank is trading at A$47.14, up 3.97%.

