News & Insights

Stocks

National Australia Bank Amplifies Share Buy-Back Strategy

November 11, 2024 — 05:17 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

National Australia Bank Limited (AU:NAB) has released an update.

National Australia Bank Limited continues its strategic on-market buy-back, acquiring an additional 238,229 shares. This move follows a cumulative buy-back of over 71 million shares, reflecting NAB’s commitment to returning value to shareholders. Investors are watching closely as the bank adjusts its capital management strategy.

For further insights into AU:NAB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NAUBF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.