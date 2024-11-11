National Australia Bank Amplifies Share Buy-Back Strategy

National Australia Bank Limited (AU:NAB) has released an update.

National Australia Bank Limited continues its strategic on-market buy-back, acquiring an additional 238,229 shares. This move follows a cumulative buy-back of over 71 million shares, reflecting NAB’s commitment to returning value to shareholders. Investors are watching closely as the bank adjusts its capital management strategy.

