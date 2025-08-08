Nathan's Famous Q1 Earnings Decline

(RTTNews) - Nathan's Famous, Inc. (NATH), a foodservice company, on Friday announced that net income declined in the second quarter compared with the previous year.

For the first quarter, net income declined to $8.93 million from $9.28 million in the same period last year.

Earnings per share were $2.16 versus $2.27 last year.

EBITDA fell to $13.24 million from $14.09 million in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA also declined to $13.53 million from $14.28 million in the previous year.

Income from operations declined to $12.79 million from $13.75 million in the prior year.

Revenue increased to $47 million from $44.77 million in the previous year.

On Thursday, Nathan's Famous closed trading 1.59% lesser at $99.25 on the Nasdaq.

