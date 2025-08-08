Markets
NATH

Nathan's Famous Q1 Earnings Decline

August 08, 2025 — 07:00 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Nathan's Famous, Inc. (NATH), a foodservice company, on Friday announced that net income declined in the second quarter compared with the previous year.

For the first quarter, net income declined to $8.93 million from $9.28 million in the same period last year.

Earnings per share were $2.16 versus $2.27 last year.

EBITDA fell to $13.24 million from $14.09 million in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA also declined to $13.53 million from $14.28 million in the previous year.

Income from operations declined to $12.79 million from $13.75 million in the prior year.

Revenue increased to $47 million from $44.77 million in the previous year.

On Thursday, Nathan's Famous closed trading 1.59% lesser at $99.25 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NATH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.