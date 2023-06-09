Nathan`s Famous (NATH) Declares $0.50 Dividend

Nathan`s Famous said on June 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 16, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 20, 2023 will receive the payment on June 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $82.19 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.43%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.23%, the lowest has been 1.00%, and the highest has been 3.84%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.62 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.33 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.44. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.43%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 108 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nathan`s Famous. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NATH is 0.15%, an increase of 25.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.89% to 2,217K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 266K shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 266K shares, representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NATH by 12.25% over the last quarter.

Teton Advisors holds 214K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 217K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NATH by 14.70% over the last quarter.

WMMAX - Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fund holds 214K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 217K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NATH by 11.77% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT GAMCO Small Company Value Portfolio Class IA holds 192K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gabelli Funds holds 173K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nathan`s Famous Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nathan's is a Russell 2000 Company that currently distributes its products in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and 12 foreign countries through its restaurant system, foodservice sales programs and product licensing activities. Last year, over 700 million Nathan's Famous hot dogs were sold.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.