Natera Updates On Patent Ruling In Litigation With NeoGenomics

August 29, 2025 — 06:09 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Natera, Inc. (NTRA), a leader in cell-free DNA and precision medicine, reported that the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina has invalidated certain claims in two patents Natera asserted against NeoGenomics' RaDaR v1.1 test.

The company is reviewing its options, including a potential appeal or additional enforcement actions under other patents.

The ruling does not affect U.S. Patent No. 11,519,035, which supported prior injunctions that removed NeoGenomics' RaDaR v1.0 product from the market. Natera emphasized its portfolio of over 500 issued or pending patents and reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding its investments in innovation.

Natera stated that the invalidated patents are separate from its '035 patent, which remains valid and enforceable. The company reiterated its intention to defend its intellectual property and pursue measures to protect its technological advancements.

