Natera Showcases Signatera Data At ASCO GU Underscoring Potential For Bladder Preservation

(RTTNews) - Natera Inc. (NTRA) presented new findings at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (ASCO GU) on the use of its Signatera molecular residual disease (MRD) test in genitourinary cancers.

The company reported results from 11 scientific abstracts, including four oral presentations and a publication in Nature Medicine.

In muscle-invasive bladder cancer, data from the INDIBLADE and RETAIN Phase 2 trials showed that patients who became Signatera-negative after therapy had better outcomes, even when the bladder was preserved. In the NIAGARA Phase 3 study, combining urinary tumor DNA (utDNA) with circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) provided complementary insights, helping identify patients with residual disease before surgery.

Researchers said the findings suggest Signatera could help guide treatment decisions, including whether patients may safely avoid bladder removal. Natera's chief medical officer, Minetta Liu, M.D., noted that the data support the potential of MRD testing to improve patient care strategies.

Natera continues to advance Signatera following its recent FDA submission based on the IMvigor011 trial, aiming to expand its role in guiding care across genitourinary cancers.

NTRA has traded between $125.38 and $256.36 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $201.66, down 6.68%.

