Natera Shares Rise on the Launch of AI Platform for Precision Oncology

Natera, Inc. NTRA recently unveiled its proprietary AI foundation model platform, marking a significant step in advancing precision oncology. Built entirely in-house, the platform integrates one of the largest longitudinal, multimodal oncology datasets with a billion-parameter core model designed to drive discovery across biomarker development, patient stratification, and therapeutic response prediction.

The platform also introduces AI-driven applications such as a Digital Patient Simulator, Real-Time Trial Matching, and NeoPredict, aimed at improving treatment optimization, trial efficiency, and immunotherapy response prediction. Early pilot results have demonstrated strong performance, highlighting the potential of this technology to transform clinical decision-making and enhance patient outcomes in oncology.

Likely Trend of NTRA Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, the company's shares gained 2.3% at Friday’s market closing. Shares of the company have gained 4.6% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s 0.9% growth. The S&P 500 has gained 9.8% in the same time frame.

In the long run, Natera’s AI foundation model platform can strengthen its business by creating high-value applications that enhance drug development, accelerate clinical trial recruitment, and improve treatment personalization. By leveraging its massive proprietary datasets and in-house AI models, Natera can deepen partnerships with pharmaceutical companies, generate new revenue streams from licensing and collaborations, and reinforce its leadership in precision oncology, ultimately driving sustainable growth and long-term market differentiation.

NTRA currently has a market capitalization of $22.7 billion. The company projects an earnings growth of 70% for the next year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on NTRA’s Proprietary AI Foundation Model Platform

Natera’s newly launched AI foundation model platform is built on one of the largest longitudinal, multimodal oncology datasets assembled for AI training. The data foundation layer includes de-identified information from more than 250,000 tumor exomes and over 1 million longitudinal plasma timepoints, supplemented with clinical records, treatment histories, digital imaging, expression profiling, and outcomes data. This comprehensive and high-fidelity dataset enables scalable model development that is optimized for precision medicine applications.

At the core of the platform lies a billion-parameter AI foundation model trained on de-identified datasets from Natera’s Signatera and Altera products. The model integrates genomic, clinical, and imaging modalities to advance research across biomarker development, patient stratification, and therapeutic response prediction. This architecture is designed to accelerate discovery in oncology and related domains by unifying multiple data types into a single robust framework.

On the application side, the platform offers AI-driven tools aimed at improving both clinical decision-making and drug development. These include a Digital Patient Simulator to virtually model patient outcomes and optimize treatment choices, a Real-Time Trial Matching engine to accelerate trial recruitment and simulate virtual studies, and NeoPredict, an algorithm designed to forecast individual immunotherapy responses. Early pilot programs have already demonstrated strong performance, including superior accuracy over traditional metrics in predicting immunotherapy outcomes, underscoring the potential of these applications to drive adoption and long-term business impact.

Favorable Industry Prospects for NTRA

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global AI in healthcare market size was estimated at $26.57 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $187.69 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 38.62% from 2025 to 2030.

A key factor driving market growth is the increasing demand in the healthcare sector for enhanced efficiency, accuracy, and better patient outcomes.

NTRA’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, NTRA carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space that have announced quarterly results are Medpace Holdings, Inc. MEDP, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. WST and Boston Scientific Corporation BSX.

Medpace Holdings, sporting a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), reported second-quarter 2025 EPS of $3.10, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.3%. Revenues of $603.3 million outpaced the consensus mark by 11.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Medpace Holdings has a long-term estimated growth rate of 11.4%. MEDP’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.9%.

West Pharmaceutical reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.84, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 21.9%. Revenues of $766.5 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.4%. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.

West Pharmaceutical has a long-term estimated growth rate of 8.5%. WST’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.8%.

Boston Scientific reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 75 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.2%. Revenues of $5.06 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.5%. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Boston Scientific has a long-term estimated growth rate of 14%. BSX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.1%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Natera, Inc. (NTRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.