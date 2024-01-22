News & Insights

Markets
NTRA

Natera Acquires Assets From Invitae

January 22, 2024 — 07:49 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Natera, Inc. (NTRA), a diagnostics company, Monday announced that it has acquired the non-invasive pre-natal screening and carrier screening business of medical genetics company, Invitae (NVTA).

Natera has made an upfront payment of $10 million and will pay an additional $42.5 million as potential milestone payments to Invitae.

On the other hand, Invitae will transition its non-invasive prenatal screening and carrier screening to Natera's customers.

On Friday, Natera shares closed at $66.63, down 1.38% on the Nasdaq and in pre-market activity, Invitae shares are trading at $0.44, up 3.51% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NTRA
NVTA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.