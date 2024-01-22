Natera Acquires Assets From Invitae

(RTTNews) - Natera, Inc. (NTRA), a diagnostics company, Monday announced that it has acquired the non-invasive pre-natal screening and carrier screening business of medical genetics company, Invitae (NVTA).

Natera has made an upfront payment of $10 million and will pay an additional $42.5 million as potential milestone payments to Invitae.

On the other hand, Invitae will transition its non-invasive prenatal screening and carrier screening to Natera's customers.

On Friday, Natera shares closed at $66.63, down 1.38% on the Nasdaq and in pre-market activity, Invitae shares are trading at $0.44, up 3.51% on the New York Stock Exchange.

