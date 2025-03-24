Nat-Gas Prices Weighed Down by Warm US Spring Temps

April Nymex natural gas (NGJ25) on Monday closed down -0.066 (-1.66%).

April nat-gas prices on Monday fell to a 3-week low and settled moderately lower on the outlook for warm early spring temperatures to reduce heating demand for nat-gas. Commercial forecaster Maxar Technologies said forecasts shifted warmer from the Midwest to the East for March 26-30, with nearly the entire US expected to have above-normal temperatures into early next month. However, nat-gas prices recovered from their worst levels Monday when Atmospheric G2 said forecasts shifted slightly cooler across much of the US for March 29-April 2.

Commodity Bulletin:

Earlier this month, nat-gas rallied to a 2-year high on signs that US nat-gas storage levels could remain tight ahead of the summer air-conditioning season. BloombergNEF projects that US gas storage will be 10% below the five-year average this summer.

Lower-48 state dry gas production Monday was 107.5 bcf/day (+4.7 y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand Monday was 78.3 bcf/day (-7.2% y/y), according to BNEF. LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals Monday were 15.6 bcf/day (-1.8% w/w), according to BNEF.

An increase in US electricity output is positive for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported last Wednesday that total US (lower-48) electricity output in the week ended March 15 rose +2.6% y/y to 72,295 GWh (gigawatt hours), and US electricity output in the 52-week period ending March 15 rose +3.5% y/y to 4,239,259 GWh.

In a bullish longer-term factor for nat-gas prices, President Trump lifted the Biden administration's pause on approving gas export projects in January, thus moving into active consideration a backlog of about a dozen LNG export projects. Bloomberg reported that the Trump administration is close to approving its first LNG export project, a Commonwealth LNG export facility in Louisiana. Increased US capacity for exporting LNG would boost demand for US nat-gas and support nat-gas prices.

Last Thursday's weekly EIA report was bearish for nat-gas prices since nat-gas inventories for the week ended March 14 rose +9 bcf, a larger build than expectations of +4 bcf and well above the 5-year average draw for this time of year for a -31 bcf draw. As of March 14, nat-gas inventories were down -26.8% y/y and -10.0% below their 5-year seasonal average, signaling tight nat-gas supplies. In Europe, gas storage was 34% full as of March 18, versus the 5-year seasonal average of 46% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending March 21 rose +2 to 102 rigs, modestly above the 3-1/2 year low of 94 rigs posted on September 6, 2024. Active rigs have fallen since posting a 5-1/4 year high of 166 rigs in Sep 2022, up from the pandemic-era record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.