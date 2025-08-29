Nat-Gas Prices Underpinned by Shrinking US Inventories

October Nymex natural gas (NGV25) on Friday closed up +0.053 (+1.80%).

Oct nat-gas prices on Friday rose for the third consecutive session and posted a 1.5-week high. Nat-gas prices moved higher Friday on signs of tighter supplies after the EIA reported on Thursday that nat-gas inventories rose +18 bcf in the week ended August 22, below the consensus of +27 bcf. US nat-gas supplies are now down -3.5% from the same time last year.

A mixed weather report also supports nat-gas prices after forecaster Atmospheric G2 said that early-autumn coolness will spread over the eastern two-thirds of the US, while above-normal temperatures bake the West Coast for September 2-6.

Natural gas prices have been under pressure over the past 2.5 months, dropping to a 9.5-month low in nearest-futures prices on Monday, as forecasts for cooler late-summer weather emerged. Forecaster Vaisala said it expects lower-than-normal temperatures to blanket the US from North Carolina to Northern California from September 4 to 8, which will reduce demand for natural gas to run air conditioning.

Ramped-up US nat-gas production is another bearish factor for prices. On August 12, the EIA raised its forecast for 2025 US nat-gas production by +0.5% to 106.44 bcf/day from July's estimate of 105.9 bcf/day. The EIA raised its forecast for 2026 US nat-gas production by +0.7% to 106.09 from July's 105.4 bcf/day forecast. US nat-gas production is currently near a record high, with active US nat-gas rigs recently posting a 2-year high.

US (lower-48) dry gas production on Friday was 107.4 bcf/day (+3.8% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand on Friday was 71.7 bcf/day (-11.9% y/y), according to BNEF. Estimated LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals on Friday were 15.6 bcf/day (-1.9% w/w), according to BNEF.

As a supportive factor for gas prices, the Edison Electric Institute reported Wednesday that US (lower-48) electricity output in the week ended August 23 rose +7.7% y/y to 95,130 GWh (gigawatt hours), and US electricity output in the 52-week period ending August 23 rose +3.1% y/y to 4,270,960 GWh.

Thursday's weekly EIA report was bullish for nat-gas prices since nat-gas inventories for the week ended August 22 rose +18 bcf, below the consensus of +27 bcf and well below the 5-year weekly average of +38 bcf. As of August 22, nat-gas inventories were down -3.5% y/y, but were +5.0% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling adequate nat-gas supplies. As of August 27, gas storage in Europe was 77% full, compared to the 5-year seasonal average of 84% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported Friday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending August 29 fell by -3 to 122 rigs, just below the 2-year high of 124 rigs posted on August 1. In the past year, the number of gas rigs has risen from the 4-year low of 94 rigs reported in September 2024.

