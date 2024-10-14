Nat-Gas Prices Tumble as US Weather Forecasts Warm

November Nymex natural gas (NGX24) on Monday closed down by -0.138 (-5.24%).

Nov nat-gas prices Monday tumbled to a 3-week nearest-futures low and closed sharply lower. Forecasts for warmer US temperatures that will reduce heating demand for nat-gas are weighing on prices. Forecaster Maxar Technologies said Monday that forecasts shifted warmer for the Midwest and eastern part of the US for October 19-23. Also, fuel demand concerns are undercutting nat-gas prices. As of Monday afternoon, about 400,000 people in Florida were still without power due to outages caused by Hurricane Milton, reducing nat-gas demand from electricity providers.

Lower-48 state dry gas production Monday was 101.6 bcf/day (-2.0% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand Monday was 71.0 bcf/day (+4.8% y/y), according to BNEF. LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals Monday were 13.1 bcf/day (+9.2% w/w), according to BNEF.

An increase in US electricity output is positive for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported last Wednesday that total US electricity output in the week ended October 5 rose +3.58% y/y to 78,680 GWh (gigawatt hours), and US electricity output in the 52-week period ending October 5 28 rose +1.48% y/y to 4,154,306 GWh.

Last Thursday's weekly EIA report was bearish for nat-gas prices since nat-gas inventories for the week ended October 4 rose +82 bcf, higher than expectations of +71 but below the 5-year average build for this time of year of +96 bcf. As of October 4, nat-gas inventories were up +2.8% y/y and were +5.1% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling ample nat-gas supplies. In Europe, gas storage was 95% full as of October 6, above the 5-year seasonal average of 91% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending October 11 fell by -1 rig to 101 rigs, modestly above the 3-1/3 year low from September 6 of 94 rigs. Active rigs have fallen since posting a 5-year high of 166 rigs in Sep 2022, up from the pandemic-era record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).

