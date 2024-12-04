Nat-Gas Prices Plummet as US Temps Turn Warmer

January Nymex natural gas (NGF25) on Tuesday closed sharply lower by -0.171 (-5.32%)

Jan nat-gas prices on Tuesday settled sharply lower for a second day and posted a 2-week low. Forecasts for warmer temperatures in the eastern US that will curb heating demand for nat-gas are weighing on prices. Forecaster Atmospheric G2 said Tuesday that forecasts for the eastern half of the US have moved warmer into the middle of this month.

Warmer winter temperatures could keep US nat-gas supplies elevated, a bearish price factor. US nat-gas inventories as of November 22 are +7.2% above their 5-year seasonal average for this time of year, signaling ample nat-gas supplies.

Lower-48 state dry gas production Tuesday was 104.1 bcf/day (-1.6% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand Tuesday was 106.4 bcf/day (+25.7% y/y), according to BNEF. LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals Tuesday were 13.4 bcf/day (-1.0% w/w), according to BNEF.

An increase in US electricity output is positive for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported last Wednesday that total US (lower-48) electricity output in the week ended November 23 rose +3.86% y/y to 73,873 GWh (gigawatt hours), and US electricity output in the 52-week period ending November 23 rose +1.91% y/y to 4,168,195 GWh.

Last Wednesday's weekly EIA report was bearish for nat-gas prices since nat-gas inventories for the week ended November 22 fell -2 bcf versus expectations of -3 bcf and well above the 5-year average draw for this time of year of -30 bcf. As of November 22, nat-gas inventories were up +3.4% y/y and were +7.2% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling ample nat-gas supplies. In Europe, gas storage was 85% full as of December 1, below the 5-year seasonal average of 87% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Wednesday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending November 29 rose +1 rig to 100 rigs, modestly above the 3-1/2 year low from September 6 of 94 rigs. Active rigs have fallen since posting a 5-1/4 year high of 166 rigs in Sep 2022, up from the pandemic-era record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.