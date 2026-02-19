Nat-Gas Prices Drop as Inventories Fall Less Than Expected

March Nymex natural gas (NGH26) on Thursday closed down by -0.015 (-0.50%).

March nat-gas prices on Thursday gave up an early advance and posted modest losses after weekly nat-gas storage levels fell less than expected. The EIA reported that nat-gas inventories fell -144 bcf in the week ended February 13, a smaller draw than expectations of -149 bcf.

Nat-gas prices initially moved higher on Thursday amid the outlook for colder US weather, which is expected to boost heating demand. The Commodity Weather Group said Thursday that forecasts shifted colder, with below-average temperatures expected in the western US through February 23.

On Wednesday, nat-gas prices tumbled to a 4-month nearest-futures low on weather forecasts calling for above-normal temperatures across the eastern half of the US for the rest of this month, potentially curbing nat-gas heating demand and allowing US nat-gas storage levels to rebuild.

US (lower-48) dry gas production on Thursday was 113.1 bcf/day (+12.4% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand on Thursday was 87.5 bcf/day (-33.6% y/y), according to BNEF. Estimated LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals on Thursday were 19.7 bcf/day (+2.4% w/w), according to BNEF.

Projections for higher US nat-gas production are bearish for prices. Last Tuesday, the EIA raised its forecast for 2026 US dry nat-gas production to 109.97 bcf/day from last month's estimate of 108.82 bcf/day. US nat-gas production is currently near a record high, with active US nat-gas rigs posting a 2.5-year high last Friday.

Natural gas prices surged to a 3-year high on January 28, driven by the massive storm that disrupted the US with Arctic cold weather. The well below normal temperatures caused freeze-ups in gas wells, disrupted production in Texas and elsewhere, and drove a spike in demand for natural gas for heating. About 50 billion cubic feet of natural gas came offline, or about 15% of total US natural gas production, due to freeze-ups.

As a negative factor for gas prices, the Edison Electric Institute reported Thursday that US (lower-48) electricity output in the week ended February 14 fell -1.61% y/y to 83,348 GWh (gigawatt hours). However, US electricity output in the 52-week period ending February 14 rose +2.36% y/y to 4,314,431 GWh.

Thursday's weekly EIA report was bearish for nat-gas prices, as nat-gas inventories for the week ended February 13 fell by -144 bcf, a smaller draw than the market consensus of -149 bcf and the 5-year weekly average draw of -151 bcf. As of February 13, nat-gas inventories were down -1.5% y/y and -5.6% below their 5-year seasonal average, signaling tight nat-gas supplies. As of February 17, gas storage in Europe was 33% full, compared to the 5-year seasonal average of 49% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending February 13 rose by +3 to a 2.5-year high of 133 rigs. In the past year, the number of gas rigs has risen from the 4.75-year low of 94 rigs reported in September 2024.

