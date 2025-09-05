Nat-Gas Prices Are Undercut by Cooler Weather Forecasts

October Nymex natural gas (NGV25) on Friday closed down -0.026 (-0.85%).

Oct nat-gas prices on Friday again nearly matched Wednesday's 4-week high but then fell back on some pre-weekend long liquidation pressure after the rally seen in the past 1.5 weeks. That rally was supported by some lower production figures this week.

Nat-gas prices on Friday were undercut by forecasts that shifted cooler for the northern Midwest and Southwest for Sep 10-14, which should reduce air-conditioning demand. Meanwhile, forecasts shifted cooler for the Northeast later in the Sep 15-19 period, but warmer for the Midwest and Mid-South.

Higher US nat-gas production has recently been a bearish factor for prices. On August 12, the EIA raised its forecast for 2025 US nat-gas production by +0.5% to 106.44 bcf/day from July's estimate of 105.9 bcf/day. The EIA raised its forecast for 2026 US nat-gas production by +0.7% to 106.09 from July's 105.4 bcf/day forecast. US nat-gas production is currently near a record high, with active US nat-gas rigs recently posting a 2-year high.

US (lower-48) dry gas production on Friday was 108.2 bcf/day (+5.6% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand on Friday was 74.4 bcf/day (-3.7% y/y), according to BNEF. Estimated LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals on Friday were 15.2 bcf/day (+3.6% w/w), according to BNEF.

As a bearish factor for gas prices, the Edison Electric Institute reported Thursday that US (lower-48) electricity output in the week ended August 30 fell -7.82% y/y to 85,603 GWh (gigawatt hours), although US electricity output in the 52-week period ending August 30 rose +2.77% y/y to 4,263,700 GWh.

Thursday's weekly EIA report was neutral for nat-gas prices since nat-gas inventories for the week ended August 29 rose +55 bcf, right in line with the market consensus, though above the 5-year weekly average of +36 bcf. As of August 29, nat-gas inventories were down -2.2% y/y, but were +5.6% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling adequate nat-gas supplies. As of September 1, gas storage in Europe was 78% full, compared to the 5-year seasonal average of 85% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported Friday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending September 5 fell by -1 to 118 rigs, down from the 2-year high of 124 rigs posted on August 1. In the past year, the number of gas rigs has risen from the 4.5-year low of 94 rigs reported in September 2024.

