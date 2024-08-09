Nat-Gas Posts Moderate Gains on Carryover Support From Thursday's EIA Report

Sep Nymex natural gas (NGU24) on Friday closed up by +0.016 (+0.75%).

Sep nat-gas prices rose to a 2-week high on Friday and closed moderately higher on positive carryover from Thursday when the EIA reported a smaller-than-expected build in weekly nat-gas inventories. Nat-gas prices Friday also garnered some carryover support from a rally in European nat-gas prices to an 8-month high.

However, nat-gas prices Friday fell back from their best levels on the outlook for cooler US temperatures, which will reduce nat-gas demand from electricity providers to run air conditioning. Forecaster Maxar Technologies said Friday that forecasts have shifted cooler for the Midwest and the eastern part of the US for August 19-23.

On Monday, nat-gas prices tumbled to a 3-1/2 month nearest futures low on forecasts for cooler US weather amid elevated nat-gas stockpiles. Current US nat-gas supplies are abundant, with nat-gas inventories +15.7% above their 5-year seasonal average as of July 26.

Lower-48 state dry gas production Friday was 100.6 bcf/day (-0.4% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand Friday was 75.9 bcf/day (-0.1% y/y), according to BNEF. LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals Friday were 12.7 bcf/day (-3.1% w/w), according to BNEF.

An increase in US electricity output is positive for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported Wednesday that total US electricity output in the week ended August 3 rose +3.28% y/y to 98,465 GWh (gigawatt hours), and US electricity output in the 52-week period ending August 3 rose +2.13% y/y to 4,148,013 GWh.

Thursday's weekly EIA report was bullish for nat-gas prices since nat-gas inventories for the week ended August 2 rose by +21 bcf, below expectations of +25 bcf and below the 5-year average build for this time of year of +38 bcf. As of August 2, nat-gas inventories were up +7.9% y/y and were +14.9% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling ample nat-gas supplies. In Europe, gas storage was 86% full as of August 4, above the 5-year seasonal average of 77% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported Friday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending August 9 fell -1 rig to match the 3-year low of 97 rigs from June 28. Active rigs have fallen back since posting a 5-year high of 166 rigs in Sep 2022, up from the pandemic-era record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).

