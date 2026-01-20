Nasus Pharma's NS002 Shows Faster Epinephrine Absorption In Phase 2 Study

(RTTNews) - Nasus Pharma Ltd. (NSRX) announced positive interim results from its Phase 2 clinical study of NS002, an investigational intranasal epinephrine powder for the treatment of anaphylaxis.

The data showed that 91% of participants reached the target plasma threshold of 100 pg/ml within 5 minutes, compared to 67% with EpiPen, meeting the study's primary pharmacokinetic endpoint.

Anaphylaxis is a severe, potentially life-threatening allergic reaction requiring rapid administration of epinephrine. Current autoinjectors, such as EpiPen, are effective but face challenges with needle phobia, compliance, and delayed administration. Nasus Pharma's intranasal powder formulation aims to provide a needle-free, easy-to-use alternative that delivers epinephrine more quickly into the bloodstream.

The open-label Phase 2 study enrolled 50 healthy adults with a history of allergic rhinitis across two cohorts. Interim results demonstrated that NS002 achieved a higher mean peak plasma concentration (655 pg/ml vs 548 pg/ml for EpiPen) and a faster time to peak concentration (108 minutes vs 15 minutes). Repeat dosing scenario also showed consistent pharmacokinetic advantages.

NS002 was well-tolerated, with no serious adverse events reported, and most treatment-emergent events were mild and self-resolving. Nasus Pharma expects to complete the Phase 2 study by the end of the first quarter of 2026 and plans to initiate a pivotal trial in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Despite the positive interim data, NSRX shares are trading 6.3% lower.

NSRX has traded between a low of $5.90 and a high of $9.99. The stock is currently trading at $6.60, down 6.38%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.