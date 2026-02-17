Nasus Pharma To Present Data On Intranasal Epinephrine Powder At AAAAI 2026, Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Nasus Pharma Ltd. (NSRX) announced that it will present new data on NS002, its investigational intranasal epinephrine powder formulation, at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) 2026 Annual Meeting in Philadelphia, taking place in February 27- March 2, 2026.

The company said the data highlight NS002's potential for superior nasal deposition and robust formulation stability, supporting its development as a needle-free, rapidly acting epinephrine option for anaphylaxis. According to Nasus Pharma CEO Dan Teleman, the powder-based technology is designed to deliver epinephrine more quickly in emergency situations, where "seconds truly matter".

Two poster presentations will be featured at AAAAI: one comparing nasal powder versus liquid spray deposition, and another demonstrating NS002's stability across three freeze-thaw cycles. Both presentations will be delivered by Tair Lapidot, PhD, VP of R&D and Clinical Development, during the Anaphylaxis and Venom Allergy session on March 1, 2026.

Nasus Pharma develops intranasal powder products for acute medical conditions using its proprietary powder-based intranasal (PBI) technology, which is designed for rapid and reliable drug absorption through the nasal cavity's vascular network. NS002 is being advanced as a needle-free alternative to epinephrine autoinjectors.

NSRX has traded between a low $4.90 and a high of $9.99. The stock is currently trading at $6.47, up 9.66%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.