BioTech
NSRX

Nasus Pharma To Present Data On Intranasal Epinephrine Powder At AAAAI 2026, Stock Up

February 17, 2026 — 11:01 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Nasus Pharma Ltd. (NSRX) announced that it will present new data on NS002, its investigational intranasal epinephrine powder formulation, at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) 2026 Annual Meeting in Philadelphia, taking place in February 27- March 2, 2026.

The company said the data highlight NS002's potential for superior nasal deposition and robust formulation stability, supporting its development as a needle-free, rapidly acting epinephrine option for anaphylaxis. According to Nasus Pharma CEO Dan Teleman, the powder-based technology is designed to deliver epinephrine more quickly in emergency situations, where "seconds truly matter".

Two poster presentations will be featured at AAAAI: one comparing nasal powder versus liquid spray deposition, and another demonstrating NS002's stability across three freeze-thaw cycles. Both presentations will be delivered by Tair Lapidot, PhD, VP of R&D and Clinical Development, during the Anaphylaxis and Venom Allergy session on March 1, 2026.

Nasus Pharma develops intranasal powder products for acute medical conditions using its proprietary powder-based intranasal (PBI) technology, which is designed for rapid and reliable drug absorption through the nasal cavity's vascular network. NS002 is being advanced as a needle-free alternative to epinephrine autoinjectors.

NSRX has traded between a low $4.90 and a high of $9.99. The stock is currently trading at $6.47, up 9.66%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NSRX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.