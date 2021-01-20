Nasdaq's Transition to Virtual Events: Build Stuff Software Development Conference

2020 was the year of transition when it comes to talent attraction and engagement. The Nasdaq Talent Acquisition team adapted to the new normal by successfully recruiting, hiring and onboarding new employees remotely. The team also transitioned to virtual spaces when it came to meeting external talent communities though events and partnerships. In 2020, Nasdaq participated in more than 50 events globally to engage with diverse tech talent communities.

None of this is possible without the engagement of our employees, who continue to be the best possible ambassadors for us here Nasdaq. One of our great employee’s and ambassadors is Julija Ezerskyte, a QA Test Engineer Senior Specialist in Vilnius, who represented us recently at the Build Stuff conference in Vilnius, the largest SW Development event in the region.

“Since I have 9 years’ experience as a Software tester, it was a great experience to virtually meet with other peers to discuss Nasdaq products, technologies, work experiences, career path, values and [the] culture of the company. [The] virtual booth was a great space to present our main Clearing platform products (Clearing engine, Settlement Instructor, Real Time Risk, Collateral Management, Pricing, Settlement Orchestrator, and OTC Workflow Manager), share how the exchange operate and introduce come major future trends in testing area,” Julija said.

Julija, Mantas Aniulis and Daiva Brastaviciene during a virtual session

She added, “In the last few years, artificial intelligence and machine learning are becoming increasingly popular topics, together with cybersecurity and cloud technologies. Quantum computing still seems a bit theoretical and scientific in presentations, but it is certainly our next big breakthrough that will challenge but not replace our traditional computing."

When we asked Julija, why she had chosen to speak about QA, she said:

“Testing goes closely with current IT trends: cloud technologies, security, and machine learning. Nasdaq has already started the journey in all of those areas; [for example,] applying machine intelligence algorithms in fraud recognition and prevention and in surveillance systems and moving some of our application to cloud following cloud security trends."

Build Stuff is one largest tech conferences in Lithuania, with attendees recognized as some of the best tech players in the area. Nasdaq joined not only as a participant, but also contributed to the event as a sponsor and awarded the winner of the “developed coding challenge.”

Where to e-meet us next?

