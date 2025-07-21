Nasdaq Verafin Launches Agentic AI Workforce to Transform AML Compliance for Banks

Nasdaq Verafin launches Agentic AI Workforce, enhancing AML compliance efficiency for banks through automated digital processes.

Nasdaq Verafin has launched the Agentic AI Workforce, a new suite of digital workers designed to enhance banks' anti-money laundering (AML) compliance by automating routine compliance tasks. This follows the success of its GenAI Entity Research Copilot. The Agentic AI Workforce aims to alleviate resource constraints and improve efficiency in compliance processes, especially in Sanctions Screening and Enhanced Due Diligence (EDD) reviews. Initial beta testers report more than an 80% reduction in the workload of alert reviews through the Digital Sanctions Analyst, while the Digital EDD Analyst automates low-risk case reviews, streamlining operations significantly. This innovation responds to the financial industry's growing demand for tools to deal with increasing compliance challenges amid limited resources. With more than 2,600 clients utilizing Nasdaq Verafin's solutions, this launch marks a notable advancement in financial crime management technology.

Potential Positives

Nasdaq Verafin announced the launch of the Agentic AI Workforce, which aims to significantly enhance the efficiency of anti-money laundering (AML) compliance processes by automating low-value, high-volume tasks for banks.

The introduction of digital workers is expected to alleviate resource constraints in compliance teams, allowing for a more effective allocation of resources toward complex investigations and critical activities in combating financial crime.

Initial results indicate that the Digital Sanctions Analyst can reduce alert review workloads by over 80%, directly addressing common pain points in sanctions compliance for financial institutions.

More than 1,300 clients have already benefited from Nasdaq Verafin’s integrated GenAI capabilities, showcasing the company's established impact on financial crime management solutions.

Potential Negatives

Despite the introduction of the Agentic AI Workforce, the press release highlights that nearly half of the industry professionals surveyed reported a lack of adequate resources and technology to combat financial crime, indicating ongoing challenges in the market.

The reliance on digital workers for compliance processes may raise concerns about the reduction of human jobs in the compliance sector, altering the broader workforce dynamics within financial institutions.

The cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements suggests potential risks and uncertainties about the effectiveness of the AI Workforce, indicating that promised results may not be guaranteed.

FAQ

What is the Agentic AI Workforce?

The Agentic AI Workforce is a suite of digital workers designed to automate anti-money laundering compliance processes in banks.

How does the Agentic AI Workforce improve compliance?

It automates low-value tasks, allowing compliance teams to focus on more sophisticated investigations and significant financial crime issues.

What specific areas does the digital workforce target?

The initial digital workers focus on Sanctions Screening and Enhanced Due Diligence (EDD) processes.

When will the Agentic AI Workforce be available to banks?

The first digital workers are currently in beta and expected to be available later this year to Nasdaq Verafin clients.

How does Nasdaq Verafin's solution enhance operational efficiency?

It reduces alert review workload and streamlines risk review processes, significantly lowering operational costs for financial institutions.

NEW YORK, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Verafin today announced the launch of the Agentic AI Workforce, a suite of digital workers that will deliver a step change in the way banks conduct anti-money laundering (AML) compliance by automating low-value, high-volume compliance processes. Building on the successful adoption of its GenAI Entity Research Copilot, Nasdaq Verafin’s Agentic AI Workforce is made up of digital workers that can be deployed by banks to execute complex tasks, including decisioning, with minimal supervision.





According to Nasdaq Verafin’s



Global Financial Crime Report



, a survey of more than 200 industry professionals found that 75% of respondents had increased their investment in headcount over the prior year to improve financial crime prevention efforts. However, despite increased investment in headcount, nearly half of respondents reported a lack of adequate resources and technology to fight financial crime. With the ability to independently analyze, document, and decision end-to-end processes, the digital workers enable banks to reallocate resources to more sophisticated investigations and outcomes-focused activities.





“In today’s operating environment, banks are tasked with navigating a growing number of compliance challenges from evolving regulatory requirements to the shortcomings of legacy technology and impact of resource constraints on compliance teams," said



Rob Norris, SVP and Head of Product, Nasdaq Verafin



. “Our Agentic AI Workforce will transform the way banks of all sizes approach AML compliance, delivering a step change in efficiency gains that allows compliance teams to shift efforts and focus on the important work of tackling serious financial crimes such as human trafficking, drug trafficking, and other facets of organized crime.”





The first of the digital workers will focus on two of the most resource-intensive areas of compliance – Sanctions Screening and Enhanced Due Diligence (EDD) reviews. Currently in beta, the first digital workers are expected to be available to Nasdaq Verafin clients later this year.





The



Digital Sanctions Analyst



will aid Sanctions Screening by dispositioning, documenting, and actioning false positive alerts, while escalating true matches for further review by bank investigators. Sanctions compliance is a complex and costly problem for financial institutions, with compliance failures leading to civil penalties and reputational damage. Further, legacy approaches to Sanctions Screening can hamper compliance teams with an overwhelming number of false positive alerts. Initial results show that Nasdaq Verafin’s Digital Sanctions Analyst reduces a bank’s alert review workload by more than 80%.





The



Digital EDD Analyst



will automate a bank’s periodic EDD review process, actioning low-risk cases that do not require further investigation, offering significant efficiency gains for banks. Meeting regulatory requirements for conducting EDD reviews of high-risk customers is a growing challenge for financial institutions, as reviews at most institutions rely on time-consuming manual processes. The Digital EDD Analyst will allow financial institutions to streamline their risk review process, delivering a step change in efficiency and significantly reducing operational expenses.





The launch of the Agentic AI Workforce represents the latest evolution of Nasdaq Verafin’s industry-leading financial crime management solutions, following the successful rollout of the GenAI Entity Research copilot. Since releasing the Entity Research Copilot into Nasdaq Verafin’s case management module in the second quarter of 2025, clients have leveraged this feature in tens of thousands of cases to help streamline and expedite investigations and documentation. In all, more than 1,300 clients have benefited from Nasdaq Verafin’s integrated GenAI copilot capabilities across its platform since launch.





"The financial services industry is grappling with mounting pressure to enhance operational efficiency while maintaining robust compliance operations amid increasingly sophisticated threats,” said



Chuck Subrt, the Fraud & AML Practice Director at Datos Insights



. “We are witnessing a transformative shift as institutions seek to automate resource-intensive workflows that traditionally consume the vast majority of analysts' time on data collection and processing. Digital workforce solutions like Nasdaq Verafin’s Agentic AI Workforce flip the investigator time equation to enable human experts to focus on high-value decision-making and critical analysis."





Please visit



https://verafin.com/artificial-intelligence



to learn more about Nasdaq Verafin’s Agentic AI Workforce.







About Nasdaq Verafin







Nasdaq Verafin provides Financial Crime Management Technology solutions for Fraud Detection and Management, AML/CFT Compliance and Management, High-Risk Customer Management, Sanctions Screening and Management, and Information Sharing. More than 2,600 financial institutions, representing over $10T in collective assets, use Nasdaq Verafin to prevent fraud and strengthen AML/CFT efforts. Visit



www.verafin.com



to learn more.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Nasdaq cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “will,” “may”, and other words and terms of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to potential savings, efficiency gains, or product results. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq’s control. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in Nasdaq’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q which are available on Nasdaq’s investor relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Nasdaq undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





© 2025 Nasdaq, Inc. The Nasdaq logo and the Nasdaq 'ribbon' logo are the registered and unregistered trademarks, or service marks, of Nasdaq, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. All rights reserved.







Nasdaq Media Relations Contact







Nick Eghtessad





+1.929.996.8894







Nick.Eghtessad@Nasdaq.com







