Nasdaq Unveils Cloud-based Risk Platform - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Nasdaq (NDAQ) has launched the enhanced Nasdaq Risk Platform, a real-time single point of access risk platform for sell-side and clearing broker communities. The cloud-based risk platform provides 24/7 multi-asset coverage across equities, derivatives and commodities venues globally; real-time and historical market data services; and real-time position, exposure, and profit & loss calculations. It is developed using cloud-native technology.

The company also announced that Sucden Financial, the global multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider, has tapped Nasdaq to power its risk management system.

