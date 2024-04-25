Nasdaq Tumbles as Meta Sparks Renewed Tech Beating

Meta Stock Plunges After Earnings Call

FXEmpire.com -

Meta’s recentearnings callhighlighted CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s focus on long-term investments in artificial intelligence (AI) and the metaverse, triggering a significant 19% drop in the company’s stock price. This strategic emphasis led to an immediate financial repercussion as Meta’s market cap decreased by over $200 billion.

Daily E-mini Nasdaq-100 Index

In the pre-market at 04:18 GMT, Meta Platforms is trading $418.85, down $74.65 or -15.13%. E-mini Nasdaq 100 Index futures are at 17455.00, down 209.50 or -1.19%.

Earnings Highlights and Market Reaction

Daily Meta Platforms

Despite reporting better-than-expected profit and revenue for the first quarter, Meta’s stock suffered a dramatic decline in extended trading. The drop reflects investor concerns about the company’s focus on projects like AI and the metaverse, areas that are not yet revenue-generating. Zuckerberg’s extensive discussion about future technologies, rather than current revenue drivers like digital advertising, has unsettled the market.

Financial Performance and Strategic Shifts

Meta’s digital advertising continues to be its primary revenue source, accounting for 98% of total earnings. However, Zuckerberg’s narrative centered on potential future income streams from AI and new hardware such as mixed reality headsets and AR glasses. This shift in focus indicates a move towards new markets and technologies, despite the Reality Labs unit reporting significant losses—$3.85 billion for the first quarter alone, and cumulative losses exceeding $45 billion since late 2020.

Cost Management and Investment in Innovation

In response to a tumultuous 2022, Zuckerberg implemented a rigorous cost-cutting strategy, which included reducing headcount and project expenditures. This approach paid off, as Meta’s stock price had almost tripled last year and was up by 40% in 2024 until the recent plunge. However, the company plans to increase capital expenditures significantly to boost its AI infrastructure, indicating a commitment to long-term tech development over immediate financial returns.

Market Forecast

In the short term, Meta’s strategic shift toward AI and metaverse development is likely to continue exerting downward pressure on its stock, as significant investment and ongoing losses in its Reality Labs unit may concern investors. However, for those willing to endure current market volatility, the long-term perspective appears bullish. Meta’s track record of navigating through initial investment phases to profitability suggests that its focus on emerging technologies could eventually lead to substantial new revenue streams and strengthen its market position, provided the company manages its expansive investments wisely.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.