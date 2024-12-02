Nasdaq Stockholm streamlines dual listing process for U.S.-listed companies

Nasdaq (NDAQ) announced an update to the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market rulebook, effective from 1 January 2025. This update will streamline the listing review process for companies seeking to list on Nasdaq Stockholm simultaneously with or within 12 months of a listing on the U.S. exchanges, including the Nasdaq Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. As the first of several listing simplification initiatives, Nasdaq Europe is focused on driving capital markets integration and leading the development of EU capital markets and listing environment. Currently, the dual listing process is largely conducted independently in the US and Sweden, resulting in the duplication of time and resource-intensive tasks. Under the new model, companies approved to list in the US will still be reviewed through the Nasdaq Stockholm listing process but will no longer require a separate review by a listing auditor when applying for a dual listing on Nasdaq Stockholm. This task, associated with costs and efforts, is redundant for a company that has already been validated according to standards that are equivalent or similar.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.