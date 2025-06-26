Nasdaq, S&P 500 Settle Hair's Breath From Records

Stocks finished firmly higher today, enjoying a boost after White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt downplayed the July 8-9 tariff deadlines, saying they are "not critical." The Dow finished the day up 404 points, its highest close since February 28. The Nasdaq notched a fourth-straight gain, jumping above the psychologically significant 20,000 level for the first time since mid-February, while the S&P 500 closed just a chip below its February highs.
- General Motors stock due for a short-term bounce.
- A look at Micron Technology's earnings report.
- Plus, one defense stock sitting out the sector rally; the casino stock analysts are loving; and what's on deck next week.
5 Things to Know Today
- The U.S. dollar hit a three-year low as investors worry over Trump-Powell tensions. (Reuters)
- The European Union (EU) needs to reach a trade agreement with Trump by July 9, and are set to debate strategies.(Bloomberg)
- Defense stock slips further from 19-year highs after share offering.
- PENN Entertainment stock lands in another bull note.
- There's plenty of economic data coming before July 4th..
Oil, Gold Build on Yesterday's Rise
Oil prices rose slightly amid the aforementioned weakness in the U.S. dollar. July-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude added 32 cents, or 0.49%, to close at $65.24 a barrel.
Gold prices inched lower today, as easing Middle East tensions has investors stepping away from safe-haven assets. U.S. gold futures were down 0.2% at $3,336.50 per ounce.
