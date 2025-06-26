Nasdaq, S&P 500 Settle Hair's Breath From Records

Stocks finished firmly higher today, enjoying a boost after White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt downplayed the July 8-9 tariff deadlines, saying they are "not critical." The Dow finished the day up 404 points, its highest close since February 28. The Nasdaq notched a fourth-straight gain, jumping above the psychologically significant 20,000 level for the first time since mid-February, while the S&P 500 closed just a chip below its February highs.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

General Motors stock due for a short-term bounce .

. A look at Micron Technology's earnings report.

earnings report. Plus, one defense stock sitting out the sector rally; the casino stock analysts are loving; and what's on deck next week.

5 Things to Know Today

The U.S. dollar hit a three-year low as investors worry over Trump-Powell tensions. (Reuters) The European Union (EU) needs to reach a trade agreement with Trump by July 9, and are set to debate strategies.(Bloomberg) Defense stock slips further from 19-year highs after share offering. PENN Entertainment stock lands in another bull note. There's plenty of economic data coming before July 4th..

Oil, Gold Build on Yesterday's Rise

Oil prices rose slightly amid the aforementioned weakness in the U.S. dollar. July-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude added 32 cents, or 0.49%, to close at $65.24 a barrel.

Gold prices inched lower today, as easing Middle East tensions has investors stepping away from safe-haven assets. U.S. gold futures were down 0.2% at $3,336.50 per ounce.

