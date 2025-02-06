News & Insights

Markets

Nasdaq, S&P 500 Log Third Consecutive Win

February 06, 2025 — 04:28 pm EST

Written by jscott@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer->

After back-to-back wins, the Dow cooled off with a triple-digit loss today. However, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq eked out their third-straight win, brushing off a lackluster semiconductor sector. Investors unpacked the latest batch of corporate earnings reports and looked ahead to January's jobs data, due out tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. ET. Amidst this choppy backdrop, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) logged a third straight loss. 

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

  • Video game roundup: 3 earnings reports to unpack.
  • Need a new strategy? Try day trading.
  • Plus, next week's schedule; 3 chip stocks to watch; and behind HON's fall.

indexesfeb6

nysefeb6

5 Things to Know Today 

  1. President Trump's agenda is hitting roadblocks over spending concerns. (CNBC)
  2. A U.S. judge is giving federal workers more time to consider a buyout offer from the Trump administration. (Reuters)
  3. What's on tap next week?
  4. 3 semiconductor stocks that fell today.
  5. Multiple updates pressured blue-chip stock lower.

earnsfeb6

uvolfeb6

Gold Record-Setting Run Stalls

Oil futures fell again, albeit slightly, even after Saudi Arabia raised crude prices on Asian buyers -- implying strength in the region's demand prospects. Instead, an uptick in last week’s U.S. supplies and uncertainty surrounding tariff weighed. March-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude shed 42 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $70.61 per barrel.

Gold's record rally has officially come to an end, with the contract for February delivery last seen trading 0.5% lower at $2,877.90 an ounce.

1x1

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Schaeffer
Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SPX
DJIA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.