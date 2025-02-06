Nasdaq, S&P 500 Log Third Consecutive Win

After back-to-back wins, the Dow cooled off with a triple-digit loss today. However, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq eked out their third-straight win, brushing off a lackluster semiconductor sector. Investors unpacked the latest batch of corporate earnings reports and looked ahead to January's jobs data, due out tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. ET. Amidst this choppy backdrop, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) logged a third straight loss.

5 Things to Know Today

Gold Record-Setting Run Stalls

Oil futures fell again, albeit slightly, even after Saudi Arabia raised crude prices on Asian buyers -- implying strength in the region's demand prospects. Instead, an uptick in last week’s U.S. supplies and uncertainty surrounding tariff weighed. March-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude shed 42 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $70.61 per barrel.

Gold's record rally has officially come to an end, with the contract for February delivery last seen trading 0.5% lower at $2,877.90 an ounce.

