Nasdaq, S&P 500 Each Notch a 3rd-Straight Win

June 10, 2025 — 04:22 pm EDT

Wall Street has certainly been feeling the "summer doldrums" over the last two days, amid lower trading volume. The market remains optimistic, however, as investors await updates regarding U.S.-China trade talks. The Nasdaq rose 123 points with help from Big Tech, marking its third-straight gain and sixth win in seven sessions alongside the S&P 500, while the Dow added triple-digits as well. 

Continue reading for more on today's market, including: 

  • Chip darling marks 7th-straight win on upbeat revenue.
  • Why J.M. Smucker stock fell to five-year lows. 
  • Plus, MCD downgraded; stocks moving on trade talks; and SPX levels to watch. 

5 Things to Know Today

  1. U.S. small business sentiment rose in May. (Reuters)
  2. The U.S. and Mexico are reportedly nearing a deal regarding steel tariffs.  (Bloomberg)
  3. Options traders target McDonald's stock after downgrade. 
  4. Ways tariff volatility can create opportunity. 
  5. Will negative S&P 500 sentiment continue to unwind?
 

Oil, Gold Inch Lower Amid Trade Buzz

Oil prices dipped today, as focus remains on the U.S. and China. July-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 31 cents, or 0.47%, to $64.98 per barrel. 

Gold inched lower as investors monitored trade talks and a rising greenback weighed heavy. August-dated gold futures fell 0.3% to settle at $3,343.40 per ounce.

