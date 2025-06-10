Nasdaq, S&P 500 Each Notch a 3rd-Straight Win

Wall Street has certainly been feeling the "summer doldrums" over the last two days, amid lower trading volume. The market remains optimistic, however, as investors await updates regarding U.S.-China trade talks. The Nasdaq rose 123 points with help from Big Tech, marking its third-straight gain and sixth win in seven sessions alongside the S&P 500, while the Dow added triple-digits as well.

Oil, Gold Inch Lower Amid Trade Buzz

Oil prices dipped today, as focus remains on the U.S. and China. July-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 31 cents, or 0.47%, to $64.98 per barrel.

Gold inched lower as investors monitored trade talks and a rising greenback weighed heavy. August-dated gold futures fell 0.3% to settle at $3,343.40 per ounce.

