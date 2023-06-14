Nasdaq Releases 2022 Sustainability Reporting Suite

Nasdaq has released its 2022 Sustainability Reporting Suite, including the 2022 Sustainability Report, the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report, and accompanying indexes.

The reports and indexes provide transparency around the ESG topics that we believe key internal and external stakeholders view as germane to Nasdaq’s business, with reports on progress made against ESG goals, insights into annual reporting practices, and a timeline of Nasdaq’s sustainability journey.

Corporate sustainability: Solidifying Nasdaq’s business resilience

Nasdaq’s approach to ESG is focused both internally and externally. Internally, Nasdaq’s corporate sustainability strategy is focused on managing the company’s ESG-related risks and opportunities, and the corresponding impact across its own operations.

Minimizing Nasdaq’s environmental footprint and protecting against climate risk

“Our corporate sustainability strategy is driven by minimizing our climate impact and exposure to organizational climate risk. We remain focused on looking across our business to identify ways to bring measurable change to our climate impact. As we look ahead to 2023 and beyond, we are reaffirming our commitment to minimizing our environmental footprint and solidifying our business against long-term climate risks,” said Ann Dennison, Chief Financial Officer, Nasdaq.

2022 environmental highlights include:

Near- and long-term net-zero emission reduction targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative

Achieved carbon neutrality for the fifth consecutive year

Named to CDP’s Climate A List and recognized by CDP for supplier engagement leadership

Fostering an inclusive, equitable work environment

“Our people are foundational to Nasdaq’s success. We focus our efforts to build a leading global employer brand that attracts, hires and retains the very best talent, allowing us to serve the market’s current needs while evolving to meet new ones,” said Bryan Smith, Chief People Officer, Nasdaq.

2022 social highlights include:

Established an executive Diversity Steering Committee

Launched Conscious Inclusion and Inclusive Leadership training classes for all employees

Added 113 new diverse suppliers through supplier diversity initiatives

Advancing governance excellence

“We believe that our long-standing and recognized tradition of principled, ethical and forward-looking governance practices, transparent disclosures and overall Board effectiveness benefits our stakeholders, including our shareholders, employees, clients and the communities around us,” said John Zecca, Chief Legal, Regulatory, and Risk Officer, Nasdaq.

2022 governance highlights include:

Won “Best Proxy Statement – Large Cap” in Corporate Secretary Magazine’s 2022 Corporate Governance Awards

2022 Corporate Governance Awards Hosted over 35 ESG-focused investor engagements

External impact: Supporting Nasdaq’s clients and enabling positive outcomes

Externally, Nasdaq is leveraging its position at the intersection of capital markets and technology to better support its clients as they navigate the evolving ESG ecosystem and their own sustainability journeys.

Helping the corporate and investment communities navigate the ESG ecosystem

“As stakeholder expectations evolve, many companies recognize that a good sustainability strategy means good business, whether for employees, clients, suppliers, investors, regulators or other parties. Our product strategy appreciates the diversity of needs and leverages our unique position at the intersection of investors, corporates and regulators to drive long-term value to our clients and the entire ecosystem,” said Nelson Griggs, President, Nasdaq.

2022 commercial highlights include:

Acquired Metrio, a SaaS-based ESG reporting and analytics platform, expanding the company’s suite of ESG solutions

Puro.earth issued over 213,000 CO2 Removal Certificates (CORCs) on behalf of suppliers, a 2.4x year-over-year increase in issuance

Enabling positive outcomes for a more sustainable and prosperous future

“In a year marked by constant change, Nasdaq remained committed to our Purpose. In 2022, through strategic initiatives and thoughtful partnerships, we delivered over $6,000,000 in impact; an investment that accelerated our efforts globally, strengthened our Foundation footprint and moved us that much closer to a more sustainable and prosperous future for all,” said Jailan Griffiths, Vice President and Global Head of Purpose, Nasdaq.

2022 Purpose highlights include:

Supported 11 organizations through the Nasdaq Foundation’s Quarterly Grant Program

Served over 18,000 entrepreneurs and provided over 1,000 hours of education via the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center

To learn more, visit Nasdaq’s 2022 Sustainability Reporting Suite: https://www.nasdaq.com/esg/resource-center.

