Nasdaq Recognized by USA Today as One of ‘America’s Climate Leaders’ for Efforts to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Nasdaq has been named to USA Today’s inaugural list of America’s Climate Leaders. Developed by USA Today and Statista, the list ranks U.S.-based companies that have achieved the greatest reduction in emissions intensity between 2019 and 2021.

USA Today and Statista analyzed scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions data from more than 2,000 companies, selecting just 400 U.S. companies that cut emissions intensity from 2019 to 2021. Also taken into consideration were a company’s carbon disclosure rating (as administered by the environmental nonprofit CDP) and participation in the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

In 2022, Nasdaq was one of just 297 companies that received an ‘A’ rating from CDP for leadership in corporate transparency and performance on climate change.

Nasdaq’s near- and long-term emissions reduction targets were approved by SBTi last year. The company has pledged to reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 100% and Scope 3 GHG emissions 95% by 2030.

“At Nasdaq we are committed to reducing our greenhouse gas emissions as a part of our ambitious net-zero strategy,” said Nina Eisenman, Vice President and Head of Corporate ESG Strategy at Nasdaq. “Recognition by third parties like USA Today, CDP, and SBTi validates the progress we’re making and underscores the importance of accurate and transparent sustainability reporting.”

For more information about USA Today’s 2023 list of America’s Climate Leaders, please visit:

https://www.usatoday.com/in-depth/news/nation/2023/05/24/climate-leaders-list-greenhouse-gas-emissions-ranking/70222728007/

