Nasdaq Purpose Champion: Suzanne Stanley on the Joy of Giving Back

At Nasdaq, our purpose is to advance economic progress for all. We power stronger economies, create more equitable opportunities, and contribute to a more sustainable world to help our communities, clients, employees, and people of all backgrounds reach their full potential.

In celebration of Nasdaq's Impact Month, which honors both Financial Literacy Awareness Month and Global Volunteer Month, we are spotlighting Suzanne Stanley, Sales Analyst. Suzanne was recently nominated as a Nasdaq Purpose Champion, an award recognizing employees who go above and beyond and demonstrate an exemplary commitment to service. She sat down with us to share how she integrates Purpose into her day-to-day.

Talk to us about your role and team at Nasdaq and what it entails.

As a Sales Analyst in Nasdaq Verafin's Business Development team, I identify and nurture prospects to generate leads for the Sales team. We make proactive calls daily to uncover sales opportunities, build relationships, and address prospects' pain points, showcasing how Nasdaq Verafin can support their fight against financial crimes.

As a Purpose Champion, you exemplify leadership in community service. What drives your passion for giving back?

I am a strong believer that we all have a responsibility to contribute positively to our communities and give back. Whether it's through volunteering or supporting local community organizations that align with our company’s mission, I am driven by the desire to create a meaningful impact and inspire others to do the same. There is nothing more meaningful than speaking with a group of employees who have volunteered with a local organization and hearing the joy and warmth from them when they return. This continually fuels my passion for identifying areas of volunteer opportunities for our employees.

Can you tell us about your favorite volunteer experience you’ve had at and outside Nasdaq?

My favorite volunteer experience volunteering at Nasdaq Verafin is the first time we organized a drive in Bingo at our office location on Hebron Way in August of 2018. Over 40 employee volunteers helped run the event one evening and it was amazing, despite the cold! When the evening was done, they all asked, can we do this again next week!?! We raised close to $3800 for The Boys and Girls Club of St. John’s.

My favorite volunteer experience outside of Nasdaq was volunteering with my family at a local organization that provides meals to vulnerable individuals. We prepared a meal and then served it to the guests. Being able to serve a hot meal and have a conversation with them was truly rewarding. No one should be hungry.

What’s your definition of Purpose?

My definition of Purpose is to have an impact on our local communities by giving back through volunteering, mentoring, or financially contributing and encouraging our employees to do the same.

What are the keys to sharing and cultivating that purpose with others?

One important aspect is raising awareness of organizations that need support, either through volunteering or donations. Upon joining the internal charity Veracares, it became apparent that many organizations in the community provide significant assistance to those in need. However, many people wish to contribute but are unsure where to begin.

Any advice for giving back to the community? Tips on balancing it with work, family, and friends?

Just do it! You will be so very glad you did! Volunteering can be outside your comfort zone but is so very fulfilling. Providing a meal to the hungry, talking with a lonely senior, or donating to a cause you care about makes a big difference. We are very fortunate that at Nasdaq, we can volunteer two days a year and have donations matched up to $1000 through GoodWorks. Why wouldn’t we?