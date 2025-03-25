Nasdaq Purpose Champion: Neil Waldron on Selfless Giving, Community Support, and Finding Happiness

At Nasdaq, our purpose is to advance economic progress for all. We power stronger economies, create more equitable opportunities, and contribute to a more sustainable world to help our communities, clients, employees, and people of all backgrounds reach their full potential.

In celebration of Nasdaq's Impact Month, which honors both Financial Literacy Awareness Month and Global Volunteer Month, we are spotlighting Neil Waldron, Principal Sales Executive and Listings Director ANZ. Neil was recently nominated as a Nasdaq Purpose Champion, an award recognizing employees who go above and beyond and demonstrate an exemplary commitment to service. He sat down with us to share how he integrates Purpose into his day-to-day.

Talk to us about your role and team at Nasdaq and what it entails

I have a hybrid role so I have a focus on new business for our investor intelligence business and also I am Listings Director for Australia and New Zealand. My main role is forging new relationships and deepening current ones with business decision makers to ensure Nasdaq is a top of mind choice when they are considering investor relations services or an international listing.



As a Purpose Champion, you exemplify leadership in community service. What drives your passion for giving back?

A few years ago I realized that selfless giving is one of the critical keys to a life of happiness. The organization I am now involved with as chapter lead, first helped me when I was struggling with bereavement, specifically the first Christmas after my mothers passing. I realized how impactful it was for me to have a community to share my grief and be supported so I didn’t project my emotional pain on my wife and family via being moody, snappy etc. I also realized the damage this could do to my relationship with my wife if not curtailed (and maybe where break ups are caused). So I decided it would help others if I was able to provide the same environment for them, reduce their pain, reducing the friction at home with partners and children and raising the happiness quota in their families overall. The purpose of WNOW is to make men better people, partners and dads and reducing the emotional pain in their hearts via sober means (movement, ocean, sharing) can make a massive difference. As I experienced myself first hand.



Can you tell us about your favorite volunteer experience you’ve had at and outside Nasdaq?

We have a 78 year old man who joined the Barangaroo (Sydney city) chapter of WNOW that I run weekly. He is a lovely older gentlemen but very reserved and shy. He has no family or network and I’ve since found out his next of kin is his GP (doctor) so its fair to say that before WNOW he didn’t have a very large circle of friends (he does now). He doesn’t share too much private information in the sharing ‘circle of trust’ at WNOW. I encouraged him to volunteer at our one day 60km walk which he did. The week after I asked how he went. He said when he left the group after the walk that night he started to cry (and had tears in his eyes telling me), he said he was worried something like that might never happen again as it was “the best day of his life.”



What’s your definition of Purpose?

Doing something to benefit others that gives you a sense of satisfaction and motivates you.



What are the keys to sharing and cultivating that Purpose with others?

I think with colleagues its about just doing your thing and people seeing what you are doing, without being pushy or righteous. For my kids its very explicit statements like “selflessness is the key to happiness”, “giving is living” etc. When they do something kind I ask them “how do you feel?, good?” They are fully exposed to my righteousness the poor things!



Any advice for people looking to give back their community? Tips on balancing that with work, family, and friends?

Start local, if you have kids in school then volunteering at school is great as you make new friends, help the school, build community and also get to see your kids during the school day. Sports carnival is a favourite of mine – cuteness overload. Alternatively volunteering with Nasdaq’s purpose team is a great opportunity and very easy – its an hour making sandwiches or building something at the office, with your colleagues, making friends and getting the ‘vibe’. Because the joy of volunteering s a feeling and it is a really good one. So once you feel it, you’ll be on a journey of giving.