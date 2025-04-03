Nasdaq Purpose Champion: Jaquan Williams on Creating Spaces for Connection to Foster Community Engagement

At Nasdaq, our purpose is to advance economic progress for all. We power stronger economies, create more equitable opportunities, and contribute to a more sustainable world to help our communities, clients, employees, and people of all backgrounds reach their full potential.

In celebration of Nasdaq's Impact Month, which honors both Financial Literacy Awareness Month and Global Volunteer Month, we are spotlighting Jaquan Williams, Employer Brand Director for the Americas. Jaquan was recently nominated as a Nasdaq Purpose Champion, an award recognizing employees who go above and beyond and demonstrate an exemplary commitment to service. He sat down with us to share how he integrates Purpose into his day-to-day.

Talk to us about your role and team at Nasdaq and what it entails.

I serve as the Employer Brand Director at Nasdaq, where I focus on shaping how we present our culture, values, and people to the world. My role involves storytelling, whether through video, social media, or internal initiatives, to highlight the talent and innovation that drive our company. I also work closely with various employee networks to amplify diverse voices and create spaces where people feel seen, valued, and connected.



As a Purpose Champion, you exemplify leadership in community service. What drives your passion for giving back?

I believe that purpose is about alignment—when your values, talents, and actions come together to create something meaningful. Giving back is my way of ensuring that the opportunities I’ve been afforded don’t stop with me. I want to be part of a cycle where knowledge, support, and inspiration keep flowing. When I see someone gain confidence, achieve a goal, or feel a sense of belonging because of something I’ve contributed to, it reminds me why this work matters.



Can you tell us about your favorite volunteer experience you’ve had at and outside Nasdaq?

One of my most rewarding experiences has been helping to lead an immersive day for a cohort from the Microsoft Summer Internship program at Nasdaq Marketsite. The program is designed to serve as an introduction for high school aged minority students to careers in Information Technology, while also encouraging teamwork and building professional soft skills. We invited students to spend a full day at Nasdaq’s offices, where they engaged with subject matter experts across different business units—gaining insights into fintech, data analytics, cybersecurity, and capital markets. The goal was to provide real-world exposure and mentorship opportunities that could bridge the gap between academic learning and career readiness. Beyond just technical knowledge, the day was designed to help students envision themselves in spaces like Nasdaq, fostering confidence in their future within the industry. Their experience culminated in a special moment—taking part in the Nasdaq Closing Bell Ceremony, symbolizing not just their achievements but the importance of creating access and visibility for diverse talent in technology and finance. The impact of the event on their young brands and their constant remarking on the breadth of the experience reinforced my belief that mentorship and exposure are critical levers for change. It’s not just about opening doors—it’s about ensuring the next generation walks through them with confidence.



What's your definition of Purpose?

Purpose is the intersection of what you’re passionate about, what you’re skilled at, and what the world needs. There’s a Japanese term for it: “ikigai.” It’s not just about personal fulfillment; it’s about using your strengths to create something bigger than yourself. Purpose has a flow to it and when you’re in alignment with it, everything feels more intentional and impactful.



What are the keys to sharing and cultivating that Purpose with others?

Lead by Example: People are inspired by action. When they see you investing in something with passion and consistency, it encourages them to do the same. Create Spaces for Connection: Purpose is amplified in community. Whether through employee networks, mentorship, or volunteer groups, making space for people to engage in meaningful work together builds momentum. Tell the Story: Representation matters. Sharing the ‘why’ behind your efforts can inspire others to find their own paths to purpose.

Any advice for people looking to give back their community? Tips on balancing that with work, family, and friends?