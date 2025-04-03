Nasdaq Purpose Champion: Daniel Widdis on Spreading Community Cheer

At Nasdaq, our purpose is to advance economic progress for all. We power stronger economies, create more equitable opportunities, and contribute to a more sustainable world to help our communities, clients, employees, and people of all backgrounds reach their full potential.

In celebration of Nasdaq's Impact Month, which honors both Financial Literacy Awareness Month and Global Volunteer Month, we are spotlighting Daniel Widdis, Principal - Sales. Daniel was recently nominated as a Nasdaq Purpose Champion, an award recognizing employees who go above and beyond and demonstrate an exemplary commitment to service. He sat down with us to share how he integrates Purpose into his day-to-day.

Talk to us about your role and team at Nasdaq and what it entails.

I work in the Nasdaq FinTech Global Accounts team and manage the sales relationships with our tier one investment bank clients in the Asia Pacific region.



As a Purpose Champion, you exemplify leadership in community service. What drives your passion for giving back?

My mom says, “treat people the way you’d like to be treated” and I feel this is a good mantra to life and work by. I know how nice it feels when people go out of their way to assist me and it’s a feeling I like to reciprocate.



Can you tell us about your favorite volunteer experience you’ve had at and outside Nasdaq?

My favorite volunteering event at Nasdaq was the visit to a WWF protected wetland near the Chinese border. Very few visitors are allowed into this beautiful area which is home to many endangered animals and so it was a real privilege. The Nasdaq Hong Kong team helped remove invasive plants, which was hard work but very rewarding. Outside of Nasdaq, a volunteering even that meant a lot to me was returning to my childhood school to help dig a future wildlife pond. It was surreal walking around the school which seemed so tiny to how I remembered it and it was nice to see some of my teachers still working there.



What’s your definition of Purpose?

Purpose for me is maximizing opportunities available to us to benefit our community, whether that be at work or in our personal life.



What are the keys to sharing and cultivating that Purpose with others?

From a Nasdaq perspective, I think as employees we are fortunate we work for a company that encourages and provides opportunities for us to give back. We have multiple networks (GoodWorks, Green Team, APAN, WIN for example) that have budget available for us to organize meaningful events inside and outside the office. Providing encouragement and awareness of these networks to our colleagues will help cultivate Purpose throughout the company



Any advice for people looking to give back their community? Tips on balancing that with work, family, and friends?

Community engagement does not necessarily have to be a big commitment, a small gesture to just one or two individuals can make a real positive impact to them. Often personal interests can be a great way of giving back, whether that be volunteering at a dog shelter if you’re an animal lover or helping maintain an outdoor community area if you’re a fan of gardening.