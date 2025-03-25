Nasdaq Purpose Champion: Chrislee St Luc on Inspiring Community Service and Personal Growth

At Nasdaq, our purpose is to advance economic progress for all. We power stronger economies, create more equitable opportunities, and contribute to a more sustainable world to help our communities, clients, employees, and people of all backgrounds reach their full potential.

In celebration of Nasdaq's Impact Month, which honors both Financial Literacy Awareness Month and Global Volunteer Month, we are spotlighting Chrislee St Luc, Mid Market Business Development Representative. Chrislee was recently nominated as a Nasdaq Purpose Champion, an award recognizing employees who go above and beyond and demonstrate an exemplary commitment to service. He sat down with us to share how he integrates Purpose into his day-to-day.

As a Purpose Champion, you exemplify leadership in community service. What drives your passion for giving back?

Growing up watching my dad serve his community in the church has always drawn me towards being empathetic towards others and helping whoever, however I can.

Can you tell us about your favorite volunteer experience you’ve had at and outside Nasdaq?

My favorite volunteer experience was when I was 13 years old. I had the opportunity to go into a senior community living center and sing to some of the tenants there. What shocked me was how much they enjoyed the singing and how eager they were to join in as well.

What’s your definition of Purpose?

Purpose is finding out your why and staying true to it no matter what. Why do you help? Why do you get up in the morning? Why are you smiling when it’s raining out? Find out why and never let go.

What are the keys to sharing and cultivating that Purpose with others?

The key to sharing and cultivating purpose is listening. Often people aren’t aware they have the answers they are looking for; it only takes someone who is listening to help them see that they do. Listening to the members of GLOBE (Global Link of Black Employees) has opened so many new doors and possibilities to help serve the Atlanta community even more.

Any advice for people looking to give back their community? Tips on balancing that with work, family, and friends?

There is nothing too small when it comes to serving your community. Take the time to build your way up to something bigger, if that’s what you want to do. It’s also easier when you serve in a group; encourage friends or family to join. Finally find things that interest you, there are plenty of different ways to give back!