Nasdaq (NDAQ) Unveils SaaS Platform, Partners With Microsoft

Nasdaq, Inc. NDAQ has unveiled an end-to-end SaaS platform known as Marketplace Services Platform in a bid to ease the exchange of assets, services and information across market ecosystems.



The Nasdaq Marketplace Services Platform provides a complete, end-to-end service-based platform to operate marketplaces in a cloud environment. The SaaS platform provides access to functionally-robust services, covering the transaction lifecycle from issuance of assets and trading through pre-trade risk management, market surveillance and efficient digital custody and settlement.



The newly launched platform, driven by decades of expertise & technology knowhow, is designed with regulatory, reliability and security standards proven in the financial industry, and provides the marketplace with added credibility and integrity.



The benefits of the Marketplace Services Platform include one service-based platform, reduced operational complexity, frictionless on-boarding and maintenance; proven security protocols, future-forward infrastructure and more.



It also provides access to a range of services through robust API portfolio across the transaction lifecycle, and protection through cloud providers’ continuous enhancement against known vulnerabilities in a number of industries.



The platform also includes a Digital Asset Suite of services, which is both DLT-agnostic and multi-cloud and is designed specifically to support the transaction lifecycle of digital assets and tokenized markets.



In addition, Nasdaq is partnering with Microsoft Corporation MSFT on designing solutions for next generation marketplaces. The Nasdaq Digital Assets Suite will also be accessible for marketplaces in Azure. Nasdaq is also working with specialists Digital Asset, R3 and Symbiont to deliver technology through the Marketplace Services Platform.



Nasdaq operates marketplace facilities across several asset classes, including derivatives, commodities, cash equity, debt, structured products and ETPs. In addition, it is committed to maintain and enhance the marketplace platform businesses that are core to Nasdaq.



Nasdaq’s marketplace solutions can hold a wide array of assets, including cash equities, equity derivatives, currencies, various interest-bearing securities, commodities, energy products and digital currencies, and are currently powering more than 100 marketplaces in more than 50 countries.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock have rallied 21.9% in the past year, outperforming the industry’s increase of 4.4%. Solid fundamentals should help the stock retain the momentum.

Stocks to Consider



Some better-ranked stocks from the security and exchange industry include MarketAxess Holdings Inc MKTX, Deutsche Boerse AG DBOEY. While MarketAxess sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Deutsche Boerse carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



MarketAxess operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It surpassed estimates in three of the last four quarters, with the average positive surprise being 1.09%.



Deutsche Boerse operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific and engages in the electronic trading of derivatives, foreign exchange, operating Eurex Repo over the counter trading platform and electronic clearing architecture. It came up with four-quarter average positive surprise of 15.38%.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.