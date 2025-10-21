Nasdaq (NDAQ) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2025, Nasdaq (NDAQ) reported revenue of $1.32 billion, up 14.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.88, compared to $0.74 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.75% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.84, the EPS surprise was +4.76%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Total matched market share executed on Nasdaq exchanges - Cash Equity Trading : 14.1% versus 14.1% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 14.1% versus 14.1% estimated by six analysts on average. Total matched market share executed on Nasdaq exchanges - Equity Derivative Trading and Clearing : 28.5% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 28.5%.

: 28.5% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 28.5%. Total industry average daily volume - Equity Derivative Trading and Clearing : 55.8 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 54.07 million.

: 55.8 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 54.07 million. Total industry average daily share volume - Cash Equity Trading : 17.6 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of 16.14 billion.

: 17.6 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of 16.14 billion. Net Revenues- Total Market Services, net : $303 million versus $292.81 million estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $303 million versus $292.81 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Net Revenues- Financial Technology : $457 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $443.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.8%.

: $457 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $443.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.8%. Net Revenues- Capital Access Platforms : $546 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $544.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9%.

: $546 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $544.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9%. Net Revenues- Capital Access Platforms- Workflow and Insights revenues : $136 million versus $135.87 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.4% change.

: $136 million versus $135.87 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.4% change. Net Revenues- Capital Access Platforms- Index revenues : $206 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $209.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.2%.

: $206 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $209.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.2%. Net Revenues- Capital Access Platforms- Data and Listing Services revenues : $204 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $198.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.4%.

: $204 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $198.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.4%. Net Revenues- Financial Technology- Capital Markets Technology : $264 million versus $258.17 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.8% change.

: $264 million versus $258.17 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.8% change. Net Revenues- Other Revenues: $9 million versus $8.5 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.5% change.

Here is how Nasdaq performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Nasdaq have returned -1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

